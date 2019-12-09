Explore the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Girvin neighborhood

Visiting Girvin, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai and vegetarian restaurant to a fast food joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Girvin, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine

Photo: Vanessa T./Yelp

Topping the list is Thai and vegetarian spot Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine, which offers soups and more. Located at 13475 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 32, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features soups, curries, stir fry dishes and desserts. Notable items include the red curry with duck, chicken satay, tropical fried rice with shrimp and banana pouches with coconut ice cream.

2. Bella Nail Salon

Photo: mia a./Yelp

Next up is nail salon, waxing and skin care spot Bella Nail Salon, situated at 13475 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 15 With 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot offers classic, express and deluxe manicures and pedicures as well as waxing and eyelash services. If you're active duty military, a senior, a student or part of a bridal party, look out for discounts.

Yelper Alicia H. noted, "Tons and tons of SNS and gel colors to choose from and very happy, personable staff that talks with and appreciates its patrons."

3. MVP's Sports Grille

Photo: ruthie C./Yelp

Sports bar and traditional American spot MVP's Sports Grille, which offers chicken wings and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12777 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 5, four stars out of 40 reviews.

This bar draws locals for happy hour, strong drinks and a packed events schedule. Look for trivia nights, karaoke, live bands and more. The menu features a variety of appetizers such as onion rings and fried pickles, burgers, a buffalo chicken wrap and Cuban sandwiches.

4. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A, a fast food spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13375 Atlantic Blvd. to see for yourself.

On the menu, look for the original chicken sandwich, waffle potato fries, the Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit and the signature Chick-fil-A dipping sauce.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.