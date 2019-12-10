Small bites: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in Jacksonville

Cupcakes are having a moment, and with good reason. The single-serving treats take well to intricate decorations as well as to unusual, even outlandish, flavor combinations. Bacon and coffee, anyone?

Hoodline rounded up Jacksonville's most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on National Cupcake Day, also known as Dec. 15.

1. Ya Ya Sweets Bakery

Topping the list is Ya Ya Sweets Bakery. Located at 5041 San Jose Blvd. in Lakewood, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, is the highest-rated cupcake spot in Jacksonville, boasting five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

2. Camicakes

Next up is Windy Hill's CamiCakes, situated at 9734-5 Deerlake Court. With four stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Amaretti Desserts San Marco

San Marco's Amaretti Desserts San Marco, located at 1992 San Marco Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews.

4. Cupcake Fifty Etc.

Cupcake Fifty Etc, a bakery that offers cupcakes and desserts in Regency, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9119 Merrill Road, Unit 6, to see for yourself.

5. Le Petite Cheri Cupcakery

Over in Pecan Park, check out Le Petite Cheri Cupcakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers custom cakes, cupcakes and more, at 731 Duval Station Road, Suite 107-124.

