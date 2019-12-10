What can you take for that nagging cough, head congestion or sore throat?

Gary Roberts, owner of Roberts' South Bank Pharmacy, said he is repeatedly asked the same five questions this time of year.

He shared those questions -- and his answers -- with us on "The Morning Show."

I have congestion and a sore throat, what should I take?

Roberts: A decongestant. Claritin D or Zyrtec D can be used to treat congestion associated with allergies. If you think your congestion is caused by a cold, Sudafed is recommened. If you also have a cough, take a decongestant that also has an antihistamine in it, like Tylenol Cold and Sinus.

What can I take to treat my congestion, if I have high blood pressure?

Roberts: Avoid decongestants since they can cause your blood pressure to fluctuate. Corticidin makes a couple preparations for people with high blood pressure, and they do not have decongestants in them.

Have a cough and it just won't go away?

Roberts: The best medications for cough (contain) dextromethorphan. It's the only over-the-counter cough suppression that's available. Delsym, a common over-the-counter medication, contains only dextromethorphan. Other products, Mucinex and Robitussin, have the same ingredient as well. I really love this product (Mucinex) because during the day you don't want an antihistamine since it tends to make people drowsy, at night it helps people sleep, so this Mucinex (day and night) splits it.

My child has congestion and cough, what can I give them?

Roberts: Any child under 6 years old cannot be given any medication without prior consultation from a doctor, for proper dosing reasons but a common remedy is Dimetapp. There are more natural remedies, Zarbees and Highlands, make a very good one. A lot of them have honey in them.

How effective are natural cold remedies like Zinc and Vitamin C?

Roberts: These kinds of remedies do not cure a cold but can help prevent one. Zicam and Vitamin C are more immune boosters. They help you prevent getting a cold, but once you have one they're not as much help as you would think.

If you have any medical condition or are under the care of a physician, you should always consult your doctor before taking any kind of medication.