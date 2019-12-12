Check out the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Murray Hill neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Murray Hill has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza joint to a Turkish food truck to an Irish pub.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Murray Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Moon River Pizza

Photo: Lisa D./Yelp

Topping the list is Italian spot Moon River Pizza, which offers pizza and more. Located at 1176 Edgewood Ave. South, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 286 reviews on Yelp.

Build-your-own pizza with more than 25 ingredients including breaded eggplant, spinach, pesto and vegan sausage. The menu also features six specialty pies that cater to both the meat and veggie lover.

Try the Maui Wowee, loaded with ham, pineapple and white cheddar cheese. Customize with your choice of banana peppers or jalapeño peppers. Enjoy your meal with any of the beers on tap or a glass of wine. (View the menu.)

2. Maple Street Biscuit Company

Photo: rizza e./Yelp

Next up is Southern and breakfast and brunch spot Maple Street Biscuit Company - Murray Hill, offering comfort food and more, situated at 1171 Edgewood Ave. South With 4.5 stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot specializes in "biscuits that wow," according to its website. Try The Squawking Goat, all-natural fried chicken breast, fried goat cheese medallion and house-made pepper jelly on a flaky biscuit. The menu also features a variety of waffle dishes, salads and sides.

3. Salt & Pepper Gourmet Street Kitchen

Photo: Mark B./Yelp

Mediterranean spot Salt & Pepper Gourmet Street Kitchen is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1164 Edgewood Ave. South, five stars out of 53 reviews.

Get your Turkish street food fix with chef Ali's creations. The menu includes meat and vegetarian offerings, ranging from Balkan beef kebabs to house-made hummus and pita bread to a phyllo pastry stuffed with feta cheese, mozzarella and fresh parsley, served with tzatziki sauce.

4. The Stout Snug

Photo: Richard H./Yelp

The Stout Snug, an Irish pub, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 58 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1190 Edgewood Ave. South to see for yourself.

Expect a solid selection of beers on tap, trivia nights, live music and plenty of comfort food. Menu items include stout chili soup, Reuben egg rolls, corned beef and cabbage and Southern fried chicken. Save room for the Irish cream cheesecake.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.