Addison Davis applies to be next school superintendent in Hillsborough County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Addison Davis, the superintendent for Clay County public schools, has applied to be the next superintendent in Hillsborough County, which encompasses the Tampa area.

A Clay County District Schools spokeswoman confirmed that to News4Jax on Monday after the Tampa Bay Times first reported Davis submitted his name in application for the position of Hillsborough County Public Schools superintendent.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Davis is among 51 candidates to replace Jeff Eakins, the current school superintendent in Hillsborough County who will be retiring in June. The newspaper said the Hillsborough County School Board will get a shorter list with 10 to 12 candidates on Jan. 7, it will review those candidates, narrow the list to five and then narrow to two. The next superintendent in Hillsborough County could be selected Jan. 21.

In a letter, which was obtained by News4Jax, Davis said a search firm encourage him to apply for the Hillborough County position.

“I could not pass on the possibility to use my skill set to impact more than 220,000 students in Hillsborough County," he wrote.

The letter outlined the reasons why Davis believes he was recommended for the job in Hillsborough County. He also stressed in the letter that he is committed to Clay County schools.

“This appointment is not guaranteed and my focus remains on improving teaching and learning in Clay County District Schools. Clay County is my home and a place that my family and I love. As long as I am the Superintendent of Schools, I will work tirelessly to create world-class experiences for all students,” Davis wrote in conclusion.

Davis has been the school superintendent in Clay County since November 2016. Before that, he was the chief of schools in Duval County.

Clay County will elect or re-elect a superintendent next year. News4Jax reported last month that Charlie Van Zant, the former Clay County superintendent of schools, filed to run again for his old job.