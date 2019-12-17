Jacksonville's 3 best spots to score low-priced Chinese eats

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Chinese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Seasons Dumpling

Photo: melinda c./Yelp

Topping the list is Seasons Dumpling. Located at 10584 Old St. Augustine Road, Unit #10, the Taiwanese spot, which offers dim sum and more, is the highest-rated low-priced Chinese restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Ann A., who reviewed Seasons Dumpling on Oct. 25, wrote, "Do you like Asian food? Do you like the sweetest proprietors? Do you love soup dumplings? Then drop what you're doing and come here."

2. China Kitchen

photo: andi a./yelp

Next up is China Kitchen, situated at 7091 Collins Road, Suite #201. With five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

John M. noted, "I ordered a wonton egg drop soup and the Singapore style mei fun. The soup was very thick and good. The mei fun was ok."

3. Golden Eggroll

Photo: lindsay b./Yelp

Golden Eggroll, located at 7900 Atlantic Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Chinese spot 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews.

Yelper Lindsay B. wrote, "Love this spot! I finally tried the lunch specials and they were out of this world."

