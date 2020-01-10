Police: Arrest made in 2017 murder of 17-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two years after a 17-year-old boy was found shot in the head not far from an elementary school, police announced an arrest in his murder.

Ny’Qwez M. Hall, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the death of Walter Zelaya-Mendoza.

The 17-year-old was found dead Nov. 10, 2017, on Melissa Court along a path leading to a wooded area behind homes on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Police said he had at least one gunshot wound to his head.

The wooded area where Zelaya-Mendoza’s body was found was near Gregory West Elementary School and a basketball court where children play. Many of the witnesses who saw the teen’s body were children.

Police did not say exactly how investigators tied Hall to the murder.