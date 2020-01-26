66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

66ºF

News

A look at Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: Kobe Bryant, NBA
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (2016 Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

He was 41.

Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers. Here is a look at important stats from his career:

  • 4th all-time scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points
  • 5-time NBA Champion with the Lakers
  • 2-time NBA Finals MVP
  • Led NBA in scoring twice
  • 18-time All-Star
  • 4-time All-Star game MVP
  • Won the Slam Dunk contest as a rookie
  • Went straight from high school to the NBA (13th pick in 1996 Draft)
  • Won two Olympic Gold Medals for USA (2008 Beijing, 2012 London)
  • Scored 81 points in a game, the second-most in NBA history

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

About the Authors: