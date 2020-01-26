A look at Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

He was 41.

Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers. Here is a look at important stats from his career:

4th all-time scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points

5-time NBA Champion with the Lakers

2-time NBA Finals MVP

Led NBA in scoring twice

18-time All-Star

4-time All-Star game MVP

Won the Slam Dunk contest as a rookie

Went straight from high school to the NBA (13th pick in 1996 Draft)

Won two Olympic Gold Medals for USA (2008 Beijing, 2012 London)

Scored 81 points in a game, the second-most in NBA history