A look at Kobe Bryant’s career highlights
Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday.
He was 41.
Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers. Here is a look at important stats from his career:
- 4th all-time scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points
- 5-time NBA Champion with the Lakers
- 2-time NBA Finals MVP
- Led NBA in scoring twice
- 18-time All-Star
- 4-time All-Star game MVP
- Won the Slam Dunk contest as a rookie
- Went straight from high school to the NBA (13th pick in 1996 Draft)
- Won two Olympic Gold Medals for USA (2008 Beijing, 2012 London)
- Scored 81 points in a game, the second-most in NBA history
