Crooks will try to cash in on coronavirus fears, feds warn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The new coronavirus has infected more than 40,000 people globally and killed over 900.

Now, the U.S. government is concerned about scammers who want to take advantage of fears surrounding the virus. The Federal Trade Commission on Monday warned that scammers will be creating websites to sell phony products and using fake emails, texts and social media posts as a ploy to get your money and personal information. According to the FTC, the emails and posts may contain fake information about cases in your neighborhood or they may ask you to donate to patients.

FTC Consumer Education Specialist Colleen Tressler said the warning was sent out so that consumers can be prepared.

“We know that this is going to happen,” Tressler told News4Jax by phone. "This is based on our experience over the years that whenever we see something like this, we tend to be proactive in getting information out. We have done this since 2003 with the SARS scare. We did it in 2014 with Ebola, and we did it in 2016 with the Zika virus.

Here are some tips to protect yourself:

If you receive any suspicious emails, phone calls or text messages about the coronavirus, report them to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.

As of Monday, according to the Office of Attorney General Ashley Moody, there have been no local coronavirus scams.