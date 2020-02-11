69ºF

Gov. DeSantis meets with President Trump, nation’s governors at White House

President Donald Trump participated in the 2020 White House Business Session with Our Nation’s Governors. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was among the governors in attendance.
WASHINGTON – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Washington D.C. on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump and a group of governors at the White House.

DeSantis was front and center for the meeting as the president talked about his recent acquittal and the nation’s budget.

Sunday night, the president welcomed the group at a black-tie reception -- the Governors’ Ball.

DeSantis sat at the head of the table with the president and the first lady.

