Gov. DeSantis meets with President Trump, nation’s governors at White House

WASHINGTON – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Washington D.C. on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump and a group of governors at the White House.

DeSantis was front and center for the meeting as the president talked about his recent acquittal and the nation’s budget.

Sunday night, the president welcomed the group at a black-tie reception -- the Governors’ Ball.

DeSantis sat at the head of the table with the president and the first lady.