Veteran takes 9-year fight with HOA over flying flag to court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A veteran’s years-long fight to display an American flag on the steps of his Jacksonville condominium is being heard in court Monday.

The disagreement began in 2011 when Larry Murphree placed a small, American flag inside a potted plant on the porch of his unit at the Tides Condominium at Sweetwater, off Baymeadows Road. The homeowners association told him it was against the rules to display a flag there and filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Murphree, demanding he pay $15,000 in fines and all legal fees. The lawsuit also asked the judge to impose a gag order on Murphree preventing him from talking to the media.

Murphree, a former U.S. Air Force air traffic controller, told News4Jax he settled that original lawsuit and the flag remained in the flower pot.

The HOA came to Murphree again in 2013, telling him the rules had changed and he needed to remove the flag or pay a $100 per day fine. The HOA then put a foreclosure lien on Murphree’s house saying he wasn’t paying his dues, but Murphree said his automatic payments to the HOA were still being deducted. The HOA wouldn’t say where that money went.

The condo association rules said flags can be displayed, but not in flower pots. In response, Murphree filed a federal lawsuit, citing the Freedom to Display the American Flag Act of 2005, which made it illegal for homeowners associations to ban the display of the Stars and Stripes.

A federal judge dismissed that lawsuit in 2014, finding he did not have standing to sue to enforce the law. The judge recommended that his claim should be addressed by state courts, and that lawsuit is being heard Monday.

“I assumed state and federal law overruled everything," Murphree testified.

When Murphree’s story first made news, it spread across the country. A woman representing the HOA told the court there were death threats and employees wouldn’t come to work because of the outrage over the flag ban.

According to the Florida Times-Union, Murphree has sold the condo and moved, but he continued to pursue the issue. He said the estimated $10,000 raised from supporters has gone back into his lawsuit.

Murphree told the newspaper that he has seven flags in front of his new home in World Golf Village.