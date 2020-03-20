Census deadline delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Like millions of Americans, chances are you received a U.S. Census survey in the mail.

But field operations are suspended for the time being, so a Census work will not show up at your door anytime soon.

On Friday, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that more than 19 million households have completed their questionnaires with over 18 million of those being done online.

The agency also announced Friday that it is pushing back the deadline for individuals and families to submit their completed surveys.

Below is a list of changes you need to know about:

In-person visits from Census employees that were scheduled to begin on May 13 will be postponed until May 28 at the earliest.

The deadline for the Census Bureau to finish its follow-up field operations is now Aug. 14 instead of the original July 31 date.

The Census Bureau continues to recommend that people apply for temporary jobs. At least 2.8 million people have applied so far, including 8,000 people on Friday alone.

The agency plans to release an interactive map on Friday showing response rates compared to that of the 2010 U.S. Census.

The Census Bureau is, of course, monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and may announce additional changes depending on how the situation unfolds.