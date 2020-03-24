Spot hoaxes by playing FTC Scam Bingo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In times of uncertainty, such as the coronavirus pandemic, scammers know that people are desperate for money or supplies, but the Federal Trade Commission wants you to be aware.

That’s why the FTC rolled out a fun, new way to help you spot scammers: scam bingo.

You can use the #FTCScamBingo card to check off the scams you spotted, along with the steps you took to stop them -- whether the scam is related to the coronavirus or promises to pay off your student loan.

VIEW/PRINT | #FTCScamBingo card

It may seem like all fun and games, but losing money is not.

The FTC wants you to share your bingo card on social media, so when you get a call from a scammer, you can recognize something sounds fishy and spread the word to help protect others in your community.

And, when you have bingo, share it with the FTC on Facebook or Twitter, and with News4Jax.

Even if you don’t play the game, the FTC asks you to report scams at ftc.gov/complaint.

And remember, if you get a call or email offer that sounds too good to be true, it probably is.