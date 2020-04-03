Who in Northeast Florida has died of coronavirus?

It’s a grim reality that the number of people who have died around the world, across the country and here at home grows every day. For privacy reasons, we’ll never know who these people were unless their families want to share their stories, yet we want to acknowledge the loss to our communities.

We’ll update this list of the casualties in our battle with COVID-19 daily based on the limited information the Florida Department of Health provides on each one. For complete coverage of coronavirus’ impact and response, visit News4Jax.com/coronavirus.