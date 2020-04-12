84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

News

Tim Tebow delivers Easter message during church’s livestreamed service

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: Tim Tebow, Easter
Tim Tebow (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Tim Tebow (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (2019 John Lamparski)

Tim Tebow delivered a message during the Passion City Church’s livestreamed Easter service on Sunday.

The former Florida Gators quarterback tweeted that he was honored to join the Atlanta-area church for Sunday’s message with Louie Giglio and Sadie Robertson Huff.

“Jesus was forsaken on the cross, so you don’t have to be. Their perfect relationship from eternity past. That bond was broken, so Jesus, his bond with you never has to be broken,” Tebow said during the service. “It wasn’t just that Jesus experienced physical pain. It wasn’t just the sin of the world, which I can’t even imagine, but it was a perfect relationship that he was willing to sever because he wants a relationship with you that will never be severed. That’s why Easter is so amazing.”

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved./The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

About the Author: