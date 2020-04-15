Apple varieties rediscovered by the Lost Apple Project

This 2019 photo provided by the Temperate Orchard Conservancy in Molalla, Ore., shows apples that were collected by David Benscoter and EJ Brandt of the Lost Apple Project in northern Idaho and eastern Washington. They are identified as being of the Gold Ridge variety, which is one of 10 apple varieties in the Pacific Northwest that were planted by long-ago pioneers and had been thought extinct. (Joanie Cooper/Temperate Orchard Conservancy via AP)