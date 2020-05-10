JSO searching for missing Jacksonville child
Keavon Washington was last seen Saturday night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing 11-year-old Keavon Washington.
Officers responded to the area of 1600 45th Street West in reference to the missing child Sunday morning.
It was reported that the victim was last seen at approximately 11:00pm on Saturday evening.
The missing child has been identified as:
- Keavon Washington
- 11 years old
- Black/Male
- 4’10”/135 pounds
- Brown eyes/Black hair (low haircut)
- Clothing: Yellow t-shirt, multi-colored shorts, and all white tennis shoes
Anyone having seen or with any information regarding Keavon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.
