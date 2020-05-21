Active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi ‘neutralized’

Published: May 21, 2020, 8:29 am Updated: May 21, 2020, 9:11 am

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A naval air station in Texas went on lockdown Thursday morning after an active shooter was reported near one of the facility’s gates.

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi said the shooter, who was reported about 6:15 a.m near the North Gate., was “neutralized” and all gates remained closed.

First responders were at the scene, but there were no immediate reports of what happened to the shooter or other injuries.

NCIS and local law enforcement are at the station.

The Corpus Christi Police Department asked people to avoid the area entirely.

Those on or near the station were told to remain indoors and stay away from windows during the incident.

Texas A&M’s campus in Corpus Christi was also placed on lockdown.

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.