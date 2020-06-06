Sheriff: Five family members killed in small plane crash in Georgia

EATONTON, Ga. – A small plane crashed Friday in rural Georgia, killing all five members of a Florida family on board, who were traveling to a funeral in Indiana.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told local news outlets no one survived the afternoon crash about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Sills identified the victims as Larry Ray Pruitt, 67, of Morriston, Florida; Shawn Charles Lamont, 41, of Gainesville, Florida; his wife Jody Rae Lamont, 43; and their two children, 6-year-old Jayce and 4-year-old Alice.

Pruitt was the pilot and owner of the aircraft, as well as Jody’s father and grandfather of the two late children.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31-T was flying from Williston, Florida, to Newcastle, Indiana.

Tracy Carter, a Milledgeville resident, told The Union-Recorder he saw a plane circling the area and catch fire. Parts of the plane flew off and landed in the nearby field and he said he heard a loud boom.

Sheriff Sills said the fire has been extinguished and the remains of the victims have been recovered.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.