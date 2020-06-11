MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a teenager in South Florida. Deputies said Kimberly got into an unknown person’s vehicle, TCPalm reports.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 13-year-old Kimberly Newberry-Ohler was last seen Wednesday around 11 p.m. in Hobe Sound, Florida.

She was last seen wearing a black and white stripped shirt, black pants with a red and white stripe, and white crocs. She may be with two white males in a black 2-door truck.

Anyone with information regarding Kimberly is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170 or 911.