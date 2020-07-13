Lauren Verno tries out Bill Nye’s face mask experiment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bill Nye the Science Guy has gone viral once again, asking people to wear face masks.

More than 12 million people have viewed the now-viral video on the popular social media app TikTok.

In the video, Nye explains why people should wear masks.

“Masks prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into your respiratory system,” Nye said.

The video shows Nye conducting an at-home experiment using a candle and different masks. He attempts to blow out the candle while using each face covering. He starts with a scarf and ends the experiment with an N95 mask.

News4Jax consumer investigative reporter Lauren Verno decided to conduct her own test. Here are her results compared to Nye’s:

Nye’s experiment

Scarf - Candle blown out.

Homemade two-layer cotton mask that has a pipe cleaner in the top to conform it to his nose - Candle NOT blown out.

Surgical mask- Candle NOT blown out.

N95 mask - Candle NOT blown out.

Lauren’s experiment

Scarf - Candle NOT blown out.

Surgical mask - Candle blown out.

Homemade mask - Candle NOT blown out.

Store-bought double layer mask - Candle NOT blown out.

N95 - Candle NOT blown out.

Here’s the final conclusion from Nye:

“The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure. But the main reason why we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system,” he said. “Everybody, this is literally a matter of life or death, and when I say literally, I mean literally. Literally, a matter of life or death. So when you’re out in public, please, wear a mask.”