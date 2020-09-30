School janitor pleads guilty to videotaping girls in locker room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A school janitor accused of secretly recording students in the Clay High School locker room has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted production of child pornography.

Jason Goff, 44, faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison. A sentencing date is not yet set.

According to the plea agreement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, two 14-year-old students reported that they had seen what they believed was a camera lens concealed within a locked gym locker in the Clay High girls' locker room. When school administrators opened locker they found a cellphone taped to the sidewall of the locker with the lens pointed out of a pre-fabricated hole.

Prosecutors said a forensic analysis of the phone yielded a 30-minute video of female students changing clothes. At the end of the video, the phone had been panned down and showed Goff’s school identification badge.

After Goff was arrested on Sept. 13, 2019, he admitted that he tried filming girls in the locker room at least three times from different vantage points.

Forensic analyses of other electronic devices belonging to Goff revealed additional images from the locker room and a collection of child pornography, including a video and images of adults sexually abusing children of various ages, including images of infants.

Goff was suspended by the Clay County School Board after his arrest, then submitted his resignation.

Clay County Schools Police Chief Kenneth Wagner noted that Goff typically worked after hours and was never around children. But as soon as the district learned something was going on, he said the school took precautions to make sure students were kept safe.