NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Casts Her Vote from Space

A National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut cast her vote in 2020 from some 200 miles above Earth.

In a photo posted by NASA, Kate Rubins points to the International Space Station’s “voting booth” where she cast her vote.

This is actually Rubins' second time to vote from low-Earth orbit, having cast her first vote from space in 2016 when she was an Expedition 48-49 crew member, NASA said.

Voting in space has been possible since 1997 when a bill passed to legally allow voting from space in Texas.

Since then, several NASA astronauts have exercised this civic duty from orbit.

Click here to learn more about how astronauts cast their vote from orbit.