Man gets 3 life sentences for killing girlfriend in Jacksonville McDonald’s drive-thru

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A judge on Friday handed three consecutive life sentences to a man convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend in the drive-thru lane of a Jacksonville McDonald’s.

A jury in January found Rasheed Karreem guilty of first-degree murder, armed aggravated stalking and armed burglary.

Investigators say that on Aug. 10, 2018, Jamie Roque-Lawyer was waiting in her vehicle in the drive-thru line of the McDonald’s on Baymeadows Road when Karreem approached by foot and shot her multiple times. He then fled the scene.

Witnesses gave a description of the shooter to Jacksonville police. Kareem was arrested a day later.

“Jamie was an amazing woman, she was an amazing mom. She wanted the best for everyone and that will always resonate in everyone of us,” Sharon Kates, Roque-Lawyer’s sister, told News4Jax after the sentencing.

The sentencing was stalled in court for 10 months. Kates said the wait was a message from her sister.

“I think the reason why it happened is because Jamie knew we weren’t strong enough then. Jamie knew we weren’t ready to say goodbye and let her go home. But we are now. We are as a family. We are as friends. Literally we’re all ready for her to go home where she belongs. And give her justice, which she deserves,” Kates said.

Roque-Lawyer left behind three children -- all boys.

Karreem was previously charged with domestic battery in a January 2018 incident involving Roque-Lawyer, according to court documents.