Man convicted of killing his girlfriend in McDonald’s drive-thru

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend 18 months ago as she was sitting in her car in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald’s restaurant was convicted of murder Wednesday.

Rasheed Karreem was charged in the Aug. 10, 2018, shooting death of 32-year-old Jamie Lawyer. In addition to first-degree murder, he was charged with armed aggravated stalking, armed burglary, shooting into a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lawyer, who was using the name Jamie Roque as she was getting a divorce from her husband, had three children. She was shot and killed while ordering at the drive-thru at the restaurant on Baymeadows Road. According to police, Karreem approached from behind and shot her in the head.

Karreem convinced the Circuit Judge Adrian Soud that he could represent himself and the trial began Monday. After two days of prosecution testimony, Karreem rested his case on Wednesday. The jury to 90 minutes to convict him.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 16.

Karreem was previously charged with domestic battery in a January 2018 incident involving Roque, according to court documents.