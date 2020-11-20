Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., announced Friday morning on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC,” Scott wrote from his home in Naples.

Earlier this week, Scott said he was in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Scott had been in Georgia as the state carries out a recount of the Nov. 3 election and prepares for runoff contests for its two U.S. Senate seats, but his office said his exposure came after he returned to Florida.

After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM. I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020

In Friday’s update, he said his positive test followed several negative tests.

“I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did,” Scott said in a statement released by his office. “As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”

Scott entered a similar self-quarantine in March after having contact in Miami with a member of a Brazilian delegation who tested positive for the coronavirus. As in the current case, Scott reported no symptoms and was back on the Senate floor within 13 days to vote on a federal stimulus package.