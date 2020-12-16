Nearly a dozen Northeast Florida hospitals slated to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly a dozen hospitals in Northeast Florida are set to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected later this week.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Florida is preparing to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending emergency use authorization by the FDA.
DeSantis said doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospitals spanning 43 counties. The local locations include:
- Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County
- Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside
- Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside
- Baptist Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Nemours Children’s Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- Lake City Medical Center
- Putnam Community Medical Center
- North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville)
- UF Health Shands Gainesville
Click here to view the full list.
According to DeSantis, the state is able to distribute the Moderna vaccine to a large number of hospitals, as it does not require ultra-cold storage.