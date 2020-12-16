Nearly a dozen Northeast Florida hospitals slated to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly a dozen hospitals in Northeast Florida are set to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected later this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Florida is preparing to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending emergency use authorization by the FDA.

DeSantis said doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospitals spanning 43 counties. The local locations include:

Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside

Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside

Baptist Medical Center

Memorial Hospital

Nemours Children’s Hospital

Mayo Clinic

Lake City Medical Center

Putnam Community Medical Center

North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville)

UF Health Shands Gainesville

Click here to view the full list.

According to DeSantis, the state is able to distribute the Moderna vaccine to a large number of hospitals, as it does not require ultra-cold storage.