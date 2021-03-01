Got a suspended license or overdue traffic fine? Operation Green Light can help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you have had your driver’s license suspended for overdue traffic tickets, you have a chance to get your driving privileges back and save money.

More than 60 counties around the state taking part in Operation Green Light from now until March 6. The program allows some people with suspended licenses to avoid criminal fees and pay fines in full while waiving the 30% collections surcharge.

Check with your Clerk of Court for more details and to see if the county is participating.

You can also use this link for for the 2021 schedule.

Duval County’s Operation Greenlight runs now until March 6. Nassau County is having Operation Greenlight until March 5. Clay County’s deadline passed on February 27.