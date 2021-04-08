Vigil held for 65-year-old man killed in Jacksonville hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run while crossing Cleveland Road in Jacksonville as Darnell Pittmon, 65.

On Wednesday night, loved ones held a vigil to remember him. Detectives have not released a description of the vehicle or the driver, and the family hopes someone who saw something will speak up.

“Please come forward,” said Pittmon’s sister, Marie. “Have a heart. Have mercy. We’re suffering.”

The vigil was held near Cleveland Road and Edgewood Avenue, where Pittmon was killed Sunday night. Family members, friends and loved ones sang and prayed for answers in the man’s death.

Pittmon, who the family says was loved by everyone, was also known as “Chill Will.” He lived in the neighborhood for decades.

“My brother was very well liked in the neighborhood,” said his other sister, Nancy. “Everyone knew him. Everyone spoke highly of him.”

The family said it’s offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“My brother did not deserve this,” said Pittmon’s sister, Marie.

If you have any information, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.