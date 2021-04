JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Sunday night after being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Cleveland Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Cleveland Road around 8:15 pm. The man was found dead at the scene.

Investigators have no information about the suspected driver. If you have any information, contact JSO at 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.