Driver who killed Jacksonville Beach visitor 2 years ago faces up to 15 years in prison

Joshua Lovingood is to be sentenced Monday afternoon in the death of pedestrian he struck in Jacksonville Beach on July 11, 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man Jacksonville Beach police said was driving at twice the posted 25 mph speed limit when his car struck two men walking across 2nd Street North on July 11, 2019, will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

One of the pedestrians, 22-year-old Bryn Turner of South Carolina, died after the crash. The second man recovered from his injures.

Joshua Lovingood has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and other charges. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Lovingood, 33, continued driving south on 2nd Street North and hit a stop sign and a palm tree, causing the vehicle to flip. He was arrested in October in Ohio on charges of driving under the influence manslaughter, driving under the influence with damage, driving under the influence with injury and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Ad

Jacksonville Beach Police said the arrest took nearly three months because investigators wanted to build evidence and did not want anything to jeopardize the case.

According to the arrest warrant, results of a blood test showed that Lovingood’s blood alcohol content was .228%, police said, nearly three times the legal limit of .08%. His license was suspended license because of a past DUI arrest.

News4Jax confirmed that Lovingood was working at the time as a bartender at Ruby Beach Brewing in Jacksonville Beach. Investigators believe he was involved in the crash shortly after leaving work and was drinking on the job.