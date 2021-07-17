Partly Cloudy icon
Sailors return home from deployment

Thomas Hudner returns to its homeport of Mayport after being deployed for six months

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Makayla Meddings, Associate producer

Tags: Military
Sailors saluting one another.
Sailors saluting one another. (Naval Station Mayport)

Jacksonville, Fla. – Over 300 sailors will be reunited with their families as the USS Thomas Hudner returns from deployment after being away for six months.

In their most recent mission, sailors worked with the French Navy and performed several security exercises. They were involved in counter-narcotic, and drug smuggling operations. They also aided in the recovery of weapons that were made to support violent extremist organizations such as ISIS.

This was USS Thomas Hudner’s first deployment.

It is one of three ships that is returning home this weekend after trips to Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

