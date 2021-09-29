Green Cove Springs police chief who died of COVID-19 honored with procession, memorial

A memorial can be seen Wednesday at the Green Cove Springs Police Department for Chief Derek Asdot.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Green Cove Springs Police Department on Wednesday held a procession to honor Chief Derek Asdot, who died after a battle with COVID-19.

Also on Wednesday, a memorial for Asdot — with flowers, balloons and a Thin Blue Line flag — could be seen outside the Police Department building.

The Police Department on Tuesday announced Asdot’s death.

“The Chief will forever be remembered as a great leader, an outstanding law enforcement officer, a patriot, and an inspiration to all who knew him,” the Police Department wrote in a statement on Facebook. “He will be immensely missed. We ask for our community’s support and prayers as we navigate this great loss.”

According to the Police Department, Asdot was an Army veteran who joined the agecncy in 2002 and was named chief of police in 2017. Asdot was a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Southern Police Institute and held a master’s degree from the University of Louisville.

Asdot also served as a DEA task force officer and he served as a board member on the St. Johns State River Academy law enforcement board.

“Derek Asdot is widely regarded as a progressive leader who spearheaded dynamic transformational changes at the Green Cove Springs Police Department in a short period of time,” the Police Department said.

Asdot is survived by his wife, Angie, his son, Jake, and his daughter, Ashley.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

A public information officer for the city of Green Cove Springs said Cmdr. John Guzman has been serving as acting police chief since mid-August. At the appropriate time, the spokesperson said, the city will begin the process of conducting a search for candidates to fill the police chief position on a permanent basis.