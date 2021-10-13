Jacksonville Zoo offering free admission for kids in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – November is “Kids Free November” at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens!

The entire month of November is FREE for children 12 and under!

The month-long family promotion offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions.

Up to five children will get free general admission to the Zoo with the purchase of an adult ticket, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said.

Stingray Bay is included in general admission.

Online tickets only. Guests must reserve their free kids tickets online, in advance at JacksonvilleZoo.org. No coupon necessary. General Admission tickets are free for children, up to 5 (ages 12 and under) with each adult. Members must also reserve their tickets online.