Shooting on Jacksonville Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning on the northside on 1400 Mitchell St.

At approximately 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting where they found one man shot in the chest and was taken to a local hospital.

A suspect has been detained by police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904)-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

News4Jax will provide more information as we learn about this incident.