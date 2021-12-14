Nearly 110 million Americans expected to travel for year-end holidays, AAA says

FILE - Travelers arrive and depart at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gearing up for the holidays: Nearly 110 million people are expected to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA.

The Auto Club Group says that’s almost 34% more travelers than last year.

In fact, according to AAA, it’s nearly 28 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period. That is close to the record number in 2019.

Most people plan to travel by car this year. Just over 100 million say they’ll drive to their destination, despite gas being $1.13 per gallon more than a year ago.

Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year, with more than 6 million planning to fly.

And almost 3 million plan to get there by bus, train or cruise.

FULL REPORT: AAA 2021year-end travel forecast

Florida figures also show a strong rebound in travel compared to last year. AAA says nearly 6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the year-end holiday period — 1.5 million (35%) more than last year

Nearly 6 million Floridians plan to travel at least 50 miles between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

If you are planning to hit the road, according to AAA, the worst time to hit the road is from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 or from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve.

The best time to travel is any time on Dec. 25 — Christmas Day.

As for the top travel destinations, according to AAA, No. 1 is Orlando. Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa also made the top 10.