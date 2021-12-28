Celebrating the new year with fireworks? Here are some safety tips

From celebrating the holidays to celebrating a new year, there are some safety recommendations for those buying fireworks.

TNT Fireworks offered these tips on how to safely use and dispose of fireworks:

Only buy and/or use legal fireworks from a licensed firework distributor.

Only use fireworks that are legal and approved by your local jurisdiction for use.

Read and follow the directions on the labels.

Never give fireworks or sparklers to young children.

Never use fireworks in conjunction with alcohol consumption.

Only use consumer fireworks away from homes, buildings and dry grass — on a flat, level, hard, fireproof surface, such as concrete, that is free from debris.

Have a working garden hose and/or bucket of water nearby in case of emergencies.

Never carry a firework in your pocket or hold a lit firework in your hand.

Never shoot fireworks from a metal or glass container.

Keep spectators at a safe distance and never aim or throw fireworks at anotherperson.

Always wear safety glasses when igniting fireworks.

Never place any part of your body directly over a firework device — even when lighting.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never approach or try to re-ignite a firework that doesn’t light the first time.

Animals are often frightened by the sounds of fireworks. Protect your furry friends by keeping them indoors, secure and away from the loud, sudden noises.

More tips can be found at https://www.tntfireworks.com/safety, as well as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Meanwhile, local vendors say they are stocked and ready to help people ring in the new year.

One location at Beach Boulevard anticipates a lot of people.

Aaron Vargo’s family has been selling fireworks for 25 years. Vargo told News4JAX on Tuesday that he expects sales to pick up around New Year’s Eve.

“The 30th and the 31st are definitely the busiest days, usually there is a line outside of the tent,” Vargo said.

So if you’re trying to get fireworks to ring in the new year, vendors say now is the best time while there’s still a supply.