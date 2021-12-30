80º
Over 58K: Florida hits new record for daily COVID-19 cases

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida reported 58,018 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday as the omicron variant surges, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

It’s a new record for daily cases in the state.

The previous record was Tuesday with 46,923 cases. That number has since been revised to 52,995.

Here’s a look at the cases reported in Florida over the last several days:

DateFlorida COVID-19 cases reported
Dec. 2958,013
Dec. 2852,995
Dec. 2733,567
Dec. 2629,129
Dec. 2520,975
Dec. 2427,939
Dec. 2332,196
Dec. 2227,978

The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that Florida surpassed 4 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

