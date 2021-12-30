Over 58K: Florida hits new record for daily COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida reported 58,018 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday as the omicron variant surges, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

It’s a new record for daily cases in the state.

The previous record was Tuesday with 46,923 cases. That number has since been revised to 52,995.

Here’s a look at the cases reported in Florida over the last several days:

Date Florida COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 29 58,013 Dec. 28 52,995 Dec. 27 33,567 Dec. 26 29,129 Dec. 25 20,975 Dec. 24 27,939 Dec. 23 32,196 Dec. 22 27,978

The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that Florida surpassed 4 million cases since the start of the pandemic.