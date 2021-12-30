Over 58K: Florida hits new record for daily COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida reported 58,018 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday as the omicron variant surges, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
It’s a new record for daily cases in the state.
The previous record was Tuesday with 46,923 cases. That number has since been revised to 52,995.
Here’s a look at the cases reported in Florida over the last several days:
|Date
|Florida COVID-19 cases reported
|Dec. 29
|58,013
|Dec. 28
|52,995
|Dec. 27
|33,567
|Dec. 26
|29,129
|Dec. 25
|20,975
|Dec. 24
|27,939
|Dec. 23
|32,196
|Dec. 22
|27,978
The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that Florida surpassed 4 million cases since the start of the pandemic.