CDC preparing to update mask information, director says

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the agency is preparing to update information on its website about face masks but continues to recommend that everyone wear some type of mask.

“@CDCgov continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask, and we encourage Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to protect themselves and prevent the spread of #COVID19. That recommendation will not change,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tweeted Wednesday. “@CDCgov is preparing to update the information on our mask website to best reflect the options available to people and the different levels of protection they provide, so that Americans have the best and most updated information to choose what mask is right for them.”

So that means, for now, choose the mask that is right for you.

If you plan to use a cloth mask, the CDC says, choose one with at least two layers of washable fabric. A good test to tell if your mask passes the layer test — hold it up to the light. Cloth masks should also have a nose wire for a better fit.

If you decide a disposable mask works better with your lifestyle, make sure you can replace it often. Do not wear them if they are dirty or wet. Any mask you wear needs to fit properly across your face. To make sure there are no gaps, tie the ear loops into knots. You can also buy a mask fitter online.

Finally, the CDC says, if you’re high risk and need some extra protection, wear two masks. It recommends wearing a disposable mask with a cloth mask on top.