Changes continue for cruise line operations

File photo: A general view through a heat haze of a cruise ship sailing on the Thames estuary on April 20, 2019 in Southend on Sea, Essex, England. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line had numerous cancellations because of crew members calling in sick and destinations closing their ports to cruises.

While this may sound alarming, Mara Hargarther, a travel agent with Dream Vacations says travel changes should be expected.

“You have to expect the unexpected and cruise lines always have itinerary changes as a possibility when you accept terms and conditions on the ticket contract. You have to expect there can always be a change,” said Mara Hargather.

The Royal Caribbean announced it is pausing operations on four cruise ships originally scheduled to sail out of Florida because of COVID-19 related circumstances.

The announcement comes days before the Centers for Disease Control’s expiration of its Conditional Sailing Orders for cruise ships. One month prior, the CDC labeled cruises high risk for COVID-19 infections.

Now cruise lines can voluntarily follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines, it’s not required.

“Take insurance. That really helps for the unexpected such as medical treatment that the cruise line wouldn’t pay for and transportation and lodging while you’re sick,” said Mara Hargather.

The CDC uses a color-coded chart to track ships with known COVID-19 cases. Cruise lines that choose to stop following CDC guidance will be shown in gray going forward. As of now, most cruise lines haven’t announced plans moving forward.