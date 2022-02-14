Florida gas prices down — but not by much

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined slightly last week but could tick back up soon, according to AAA.

The Auto Club Group said Florida’s average price for gasoline set a new 2022 high of $3.47 per gallon on Wednesday — the most expensive daily average since July 2014.

As of Monday, the national average was $3.49, the state average was $3.45, and Jacksonville’s average was $3.43.

“Pump prices moved slightly lower into the weekend, but don’t be surprised if they increase again in the near future,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson. “Oil prices set new 2022 highs on Friday, amid concerns over how a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could result in sanctions on Russian oil that could make the oil market even tighter than it currently is.”

So far this year, U.S. oil prices have now increased 22%, and 7% of that increase occurred in the past two weeks.

“So far, Florida pump prices have not responded to that hike, which was the equivalent of about 15 cents per gallon,” AAA said in a news release Monday.

Ad

Daily gas price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com.