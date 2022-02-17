Consumer Reports releases list of top cars of 2022

Drumroll, please — Consumer Reports just released its top pick cars of 2022, and it comes at a time when finding a new car can be challenging.

The Consumer Reports Cars team has sorted through data from more than 50 tests along with information about reliability, owner satisfaction and safety to determine this year’s top vehicles.

CONSUMER REPORTS: Best Cars of the Year: 10 Top Picks of 2022

“All of our Top Picks come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. These safety features have been proven to save lives. And new for this year, top picks are also required to have standard highway speed automatic emergency braking,” explained Consumer Reports Auto Expert Jennifer Stockburger.

Nissan Sentra: If your budget for a new car is under $25,000, Consumer Reports says the Nissan Sentra is a low-cost, high-value sedan.

Price range: $19,510 to $22,100

Honda Accord: Consumer Reports considers the Honda Accord the definitive family sedan, with a roomy interior, pleasant ride and impressive fuel efficiency.

Price range: $26,120 to $38,050

Toyota Prius: If MPG is the key to your heart, Consumer Reports says the Toyota Prius will wow you with 52 mpg!

Price range: $24,625 to $32,920

“The practical Prius and also Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, remain the benchmark for hybrids. In fact, it’s been one of our top picks for 19 years,” said Stockburger.

Nissan Rogue Sport: Consumer Reports says Nissan’s Rogue Sport was the top SUV under $25,000. And it comes standard with key safety equipment that are add-ons for competing models.

Price range: $24,460 to $30,590

Besides Nissan’s Rogue Sport, other SUVs on Consumer Reports’ list include:

Kia Telluride (three-row) — Price range: $33,090 to $44,890

Lexus RX — Price range: $45,570 to $57,660

Toyota RAV4 Prime (plug-in hybrid) — Price range: $39,800 to $43,125

Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Ford Mustang Mach-E makes its debut on Consumer Reports’ top cars list. The auto experts say the pony blends being green with a fun-to-drive character and SUV versatility!

Price range: $43,895 to $61,995

Honda Ridgeline: Consumer Reports says the American-made Honda Ridgeline pickup has redefined what a truck can be — calling it a good fit for the commuter, family chauffeur and weekend warrior.

Price range: $37,640 to $45,070

Higher prices

Consumer Reports says prices for new cars and trucks continue to climb — up 12.2% over the past year.

The price hikes have been driven by pandemic-related factory shutdowns, as well as a shortage of computer chips.

But there is a silver lining. Consumer Reports says that your trade-in will never be worth more than it is today, and that may put you in a better position to purchase a newer car.