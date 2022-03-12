Daylight saving time: What you don’t know

Get ready to spring forward. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

As we lose an hour of sleep that night, the debate rages on -- should we or shouldn’t we keep it?

Daylight saving time gives us an extra hour of daylight during the summer while making the days shorter during the winter months, and not everyone agrees on whether it’s good or bad.

We can’t even agree on the name. The correct phrase is daylight saving time -- no ‘S.’

Who came up with the concept anyhow? Was it the farmers to give them more time to plant spring crops? Or was it entomologist George Hudson who pushed for it to give him more time to search for bugs? Or were the Germans the first to institute it during World War I to try and conserve energy?

The answer: Germany became the first country to enact daylight saving time, and now 70 countries use it. But critics today say it actually increases energy use by about 1%.

Second question: How many states don’t use daylight saving time? Only Hawaii and Arizona don’t use it.

And another question: Does it really impact our health and well-being? Numerous studies show the extra hour of sleep we lose by springing ahead causes a 24% increased risk of heart attack, as well as an increased risk of stroke and seasonal depression.

As we move our clocks forward on March 13, now you know why we do it and plan ahead for it.

Researchers have also reported a 6% increase in traffic crashes and workplace injuries associated with daylight saving time’s switch.

Experts say that leading up to daylight saving time, you can protect your circadian rhythm by going to bed an hour earlier than normal the few days leading up to it. Also, for one to two days leading up to the switch, get outside in the morning. More natural morning light can help you make the transition easier.