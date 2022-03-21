Jergens moisturizer voluntarily recalled

A popular skin moisturizer is part of a voluntary recall, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA recently posted on its website that Kao USA, the manufacturer of Jergens, is warning that bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer “could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae.”

It’s a bacterium that typically poses little medical risk to healthy people, “however, people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections,” according to the announcement.

As a precaution, consumers are urged to stop using the recalled lotion.

The recall affects three- and 10-ounce bottles manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021, and Oct. 18, 2021.

The affected lot codes for the three-ounce size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for a pack of three) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU”:

ZU712851

ZU712871

ZU712911

ZU722881

ZU712861

ZU712881

ZU722851

The affected lot codes for the 10-ounce size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU”:

ZU722741

ZU722781

ZU732791

ZU732811

ZU722771

ZU732781

ZU732801

ZU732821

Anyone with the recalled lotion should call 1-800-742-8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com for a free product coupon. A postage paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers in the mail to return the product.

In addition to issuing the voluntary recall of the products, Kao USA is working with retailers to ensure the product is removed from store shelves.