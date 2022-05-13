15-year-old facing charge of homicide in deadly Oct. 2021 shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla., – The Lake City Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of a 15-year-old, who’s facing a charge of homicide in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Officers arrived at the Cedar Park Apartments on the night of Oct. 26, 2021, where they found the teenager lying in a grassy area with a gunshot wound to his head. The teen was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

On the night of the shooting, police said another person was injured after being struck by a bullet fired through an apartment window. He was treated and released at an area hospital.