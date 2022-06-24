Court document: Read the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

The United States Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the final opinion that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the days they were decided and must be overturned.

Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Four justices would have left Roe and Casey in place.

The vote was 6-3 to uphold the Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. But Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t join his conservative colleagues in overturning Roe. He wrote that there was no need to overturn the broad precedents to rule in Mississippi’s favor.

Ad

Read the entire 213-page opinion below.

COURT DOCUMENT: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision