Anti- and pro-abortion reaction pours in after Roe v. Wade overturned

The Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Reaction came in Friday from people in Northeast Florida who are anti-abortion and those who are pro-abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

News4JAX spoke with local people for and against the ruling, which is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Alexis West, who is pro-abortion rights, told News4JAX that any decision about a woman’s body should be made by that woman.

“I am very upset because I don’t think anyone should be able to dictate what we can do with our bodies except the woman who actually has the uterus,” West said.

News4JAX also talked with Eleanor Ascheman, who is anti-abortion. She is the president of Students for Life and said the overturning of Roe v. Wade is a step in the right direction.

“This is a very exciting day. It seems a bit little unreal. We were expecting after the leak that people would’ve gotten a bit bullied. The fact that it was 6-3 is amazing,” Ascheman said.

Ad

TELL US: What do you think about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade?

The decision came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this step.

Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the days they were decided and must be overturned.

The vote was 6-3 to uphold the Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, but Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t join his conservative colleagues in overturning Roe. He wrote that there was no need to overturn the broad precedents to rule in Mississippi’s favor.

Ad

The Associated Press contributed to this report.