With Roe v. Wade overturned, here are the states set to ban abortion

With Roe v. Wade overturned, this map shows which states are likely to ban abortions.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Florida doesn’t have so-called trigger laws like some states. Currently, 13 have trigger bans that will ban abortion soon after the overturning of Roe.

Now, with abortion laws up to the states, a map from the Guttmacher Institute and the Center for Reproductive Rights shows which states are set to ban abortion, which states are likely to ban abortion, which states have uncertain futures when it comes to abortion laws and which states are likely to keep abortions legal.

This map shows 13 states in red -- like Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Utah -- are the trigger ban states, meaning abortions will be banned within 30 days in those states.

Florida is among the states labeled as uncertain, along with nine other states, including Arizona, North Carolina and Virginia.

Georgia and six other states, including Alabama and South Carolina, are in yellow, meaning they’re likely to ban abortion soon.

And in green are the states where abortions are likely to remain legal -- like California, New York and Colorado -- as they’re not expected to make any legislative changes due to the Supreme Court opinion Friday.

From now until July 1, Floridians can receive an abortion within 24 weeks of pregnancy. After that, a new law goes into effect, banning the procedure after 15 weeks, which is in the second trimester of pregnancy. The exceptions include if carrying to term could result in serious injury or death for the mother or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. Rape and incest are not exceptions.

According to Agency for Health Care Administration data, the majority of abortions in the state occurred before 15 weeks. Last year, roughly 75,000 abortions occurred in the first trimester, and nearly 5,000 were reported after 12 weeks.