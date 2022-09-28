BBB to consumers: Beware of storm chasers after Hurricane Ian

Better Business Bureau warns consumers to watch out for storm chasers going door to door looking to take advantage of people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
“The moments after a hurricane can feel overwhelming and leave many people with damage to their homes. Hurricane victims should never feel pressured to make a hasty decision or choose an unknown contractor. Make temporary repairs if necessary so you can take the time to choose a trustworthy contractor,” the BBB said in a news release Wednesday.
BBB’s Florida Hurricane Guide is a one-stop resource page to help Floridians prepare and recover from a hurricane. It includes guidance on disaster preparedness, recovery and repair, as well as how to avoid scams post-hurricane:
- Get references: Get referrals from friends and relatives and check BBB.org for ratings and reviews on contractors in the area.
- Do your research: Local and national companies may both do a fine job with your storm damage repair needs, but if you choose to do business with someone who is not local, be sure to understand who will be taking care of any service needs that may arise after the completion of the project.
- Learn about storm chasers: Storm chasers are businesses that follow storms in hope of a quick buck. Research anyone who offers you unsolicited assistance carefully.
- Look for the BBB Accredited Business Seal and hire a licensed professional: Any repair work performed on a home or a business should be completed by a licensed professional, always verify a contractor’s license by visiting www.myfloridalicense.org or calling 850-487-1395 and look for the BBB Accredited Business Seal to know those contractors are licensed, vetted and approved by BBB Standards of Trust.
- Report scams to the BBB Scam Tracker: BBB.org/ScamTracker is a free Interactive tool for consumers to report scams and fraud while warning others of malicious or suspicious activity.