BBB to consumers: Beware of storm chasers after Hurricane Ian

The Better Business Bureau is warning Floridians to beware of storm chasers. If your home is damaged in a storm, these storm chasers could trick you into using their services.

“The moments after a hurricane can feel overwhelming and leave many people with damage to their homes. Hurricane victims should never feel pressured to make a hasty decision or choose an unknown contractor. Make temporary repairs if necessary so you can take the time to choose a trustworthy contractor,” the BBB said in a news release Wednesday.

BBB’s Florida Hurricane Guide is a one-stop resource page to help Floridians prepare and recover from a hurricane. It includes guidance on disaster preparedness, recovery and repair, as well as how to avoid scams post-hurricane: