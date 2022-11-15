Shopping for a used car? Here are some tips to avoid buying a flood-damaged vehicle

A truck is driven through a flooded street after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle)

Following hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the Federal Trade Commission is warning potential buyers of how to steer clear of a flood-damaged car.

According to the FTC, after a hurricane or flood, storm-damaged cars are sometimes cleaned up and taken out of state for sale, and it might be difficult to tell that a vehicle has damage until you inspect it closely.

Here are some tips from the FTC if you are looking to buy a used car in the wake of the storms that battered Florida and other areas: